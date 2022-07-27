SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Troopers: 4 children dead in Alaska after teen shoots 3 siblings, self

Alaska State Troopers are investigating the deaths of four children at a home in Fairbanks.
Alaska State Troopers are investigating the deaths of four children at a home in Fairbanks.(MGN/AST)
By Gray News Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 5:34 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF/Gray News) - Alaska State Troopers announced four children were found dead at a home in Fairbanks.

A dispatch report obtained by KTVF states troopers received reports of shots fired at a home Tuesday evening.

When troopers arrived at the home, they found the four children dead from apparent gunshot wounds.

Investigators believe a 15-year-old shot three of his siblings before shooting himself.

Troopers said three other children in the home were uninjured, and the parents weren’t home at the time of the shooting.

The bodies were transported to the state medical examiner’s office, and troopers notified the Alaska Office of Children’s Services.

Copyright 2022 KTVF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The North Charleston Police is asking for help locating a missing 15-year-old.
Police search for missing North Charleston teenager
Dave and Kim Ferguson say they lived in this home for 17 years and hope it can be rebuilt...
Goose Creek couple loses home in lightning strike fire
At 4:44 p.m., police responded to a call for shots fired at Lenevar Playground and minutes...
16-year-old charged in West Ashley shooting that injured teenage girl
A Comcast spokesman says they hope to have internet service restored by 8 p.m. Monday after a...
Comcast working to restore internet service after network damaged
Ruth Jenkins went missing from her home on Highway 45 in the Pineville area of Berkeley County,...
Search continues for 76-year-old woman missing for 9 days

Latest News

Ken Jennings appears at the 2020 ABC Television Critics Association Winter Press Tour in...
Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings announced as official ‘Jeopardy!’ co-hosts
According to court documents, Shanteari Weems shot her husband James Weems Jr. after she...
Wife shoots husband after allegations he molested kids at the daycare she owns, police say
The Charleston Police Department says a 25-year-old man has been charged with the accidental...
Bond set for man arrested for accidental shooting death
Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., greets witnesses as he arrives to chair the Senate Committee on...
Manchin says he has health, energy, tax deal with Schumer