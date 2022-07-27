SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Advertisement

VIRAL VIDEO: Officer helps 84-year-old get to her hair appointment

Video of Tennessee cop helping older woman get to hair appointment has gone viral.
By Mary Alice Royse, Carley Gordon and Andrew McMunn
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 2:58 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) - A video of a Tennessee officer went viral on TikTok after he reportedly helped an older woman get to her hair appointment.

For Murfreesboro Police Department officer Lance Hofmeister, Tuesday was a routine day until he noticed something out of the ordinary on the highway.

“I was driving down Old Fort Parkway and noticed what appeared to be a senior citizen walking down the highway with her walker,” Hofmeister told WSMV.

He then stopped to check on the woman, who he later learned was 84-year-old Elizabeth Goode.

Goode told Hofmeister she had taken a bus from Nashville and was trying to make it to her hair appointment at the Paul Mitchell Hair School a mile up the road. He then offered to give her a lift, and the two chatted.

“I lost my grandmother a couple of years back, and it just gave me that feeling all over again of just the sincere nostalgic kind of … it was a great feeling,” Hofmeister said.

Goode got her perm thanks to an act of service captured on camera and posted on TikTok.

“It was definitely a sweet moment, and I’ll always remember it,” Hofmeister said.

Copyright 2022 WSMV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The North Charleston Police is asking for help locating a missing 15-year-old.
Police search for missing North Charleston teenager
Dave and Kim Ferguson say they lived in this home for 17 years and hope it can be rebuilt...
Goose Creek couple loses home in lightning strike fire
At 4:44 p.m., police responded to a call for shots fired at Lenevar Playground and minutes...
16-year-old charged in West Ashley shooting that injured teenage girl
A Comcast spokesman says they hope to have internet service restored by 8 p.m. Monday after a...
Comcast working to restore internet service after network damaged
Ruth Jenkins went missing from her home on Highway 45 in the Pineville area of Berkeley County,...
Search continues for 76-year-old woman missing for 9 days

Latest News

FILE - This photo composite created from photos provided by the Hennepin County Sheriff's...
Ex-cops Kueng, Thao sentenced for violating Floyd’s rights
The Federal Reserve must move faster than it has in the past to rein in high inflation, Chair...
Fed imposes another big rate hike in bid to curb inflation
WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner is escorted to a courtroom for a...
In rare contact, US offers Russia deal for Griner, Whelan
AR-15-style firearms mimic the look of military-style weapons.
AR-15-style guns brought in over $1 billion in 10 years, House probe finds