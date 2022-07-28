SC Lottery
1 killed, 1 injured in Wednesday night crash in Berkeley Co.

Source: Live 5
By Steven Ardary
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 4:44 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person was killed and another person was injured in a single-vehicle crash in Berkeley County Wednesday night.

Lance Cpl. Nick Pye says a 2003 GMC SUV was driving south on Wildgame Road near Woodrow Road just after 10:30 p.m. Wednesday when it ran off the road and hit a tree.

Pye says the driver of the vehicle died. The only passenger was taken to the hospital.

The coroner has not yet released the identity of the victim.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

