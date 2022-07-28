10 facing charges in drug smuggling operation at Colleton Co. Detention Center

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies say “overwhelming evidence” connects 10 people to a drug smuggling operation at the Colleton County Detention Center.

The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office says the following changes have been issued:

Ashley “Andy” Murdaugh – four counts of criminal conspiracy

Nicole Goode - one count of criminal conspiracy, one count of simple possession of marijuana and one count of furnishing contraband to a prisoner

Richard Benton, Jr - one count of criminal conspiracy

Mason Cole - one count of criminal conspiracy

Joanna Velazquez - one count of criminal conspiracy

Freeman White, Jr - one count of criminal conspiracy, two counts of furnishing contraband to a prisoner

Freeman White III - one count of criminal conspiracy

Nicholas Green - one count of criminal conspiracy

Reakwon “Snow” Daye - one count of criminal conspiracy

Ashland Horlback - one count of furnishing contraband to a prisoner

Kenneth Beach - one count of furnishing contraband to a Prisoner, one count of possession with intent to distribute (marijuana)

The investigation started back in June when Beach tried to deliver a bottle of medicated shampoo to an inmate; however, a nurse found nearly 50 grams of marijuana in the bottle, according to an incident report.

Investigators say as several other incidents occurred over the next month they uncovered more evidence such as cigarettes, lighters and pictures.

Eventually, recorded calls uncovered the full scale of the issue, which included inmates and people outside of the detention center, an incident report stated.

The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office is committed to our citizens’ safety and asks anyone with information regarding these incidents to call 843-549-2211 or CRIMESTOPPERS.

