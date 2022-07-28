SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

10 facing charges in drug smuggling operation at Colleton Co. Detention Center

Deputies say “overwhelming evidence” connects 10 people to a drug smuggling operation at the...
Deputies say “overwhelming evidence” connects 10 people to a drug smuggling operation at the Colleton County Detention Center.(Storyblocks)
By Dylan Leatherwood and Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 7:35 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies say “overwhelming evidence” connects 10 people to a drug smuggling operation at the Colleton County Detention Center.

The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office says the following changes have been issued:

  • Ashley “Andy” Murdaugh – four counts of criminal conspiracy
  • Nicole Goode - one count of criminal conspiracy, one count of simple possession of marijuana and one count of furnishing contraband to a prisoner
  • Richard Benton, Jr - one count of criminal conspiracy
  • Mason Cole - one count of criminal conspiracy
  • Joanna Velazquez - one count of criminal conspiracy
  • Freeman White, Jr - one count of criminal conspiracy, two counts of furnishing contraband to a prisoner
  • Freeman White III - one count of criminal conspiracy
  • Nicholas Green - one count of criminal conspiracy
  • Reakwon “Snow” Daye - one count of criminal conspiracy
  • Ashland Horlback - one count of furnishing contraband to a prisoner
  • Kenneth Beach - one count of furnishing contraband to a Prisoner, one count of possession with intent to distribute (marijuana)

The investigation started back in June when Beach tried to deliver a bottle of medicated shampoo to an inmate; however, a nurse found nearly 50 grams of marijuana in the bottle, according to an incident report.

Investigators say as several other incidents occurred over the next month they uncovered more evidence such as cigarettes, lighters and pictures.

Eventually, recorded calls uncovered the full scale of the issue, which included inmates and people outside of the detention center, an incident report stated.

The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office is committed to our citizens’ safety and asks anyone with information regarding these incidents to call 843-549-2211 or CRIMESTOPPERS.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say the husband of a 70-year-old woman returned home to find she had been mauled to...
Husband finds 70-year-old wife killed by family dog
Jeremy Herwig, 25, was charged with one count of involuntary manslaughter. His bond was set at...
Coroner IDs man killed in Johns Island accidental shooting
A Charleston County man with a rap sheet spanning years and multiple counties is accused of...
‘The system has totally failed us:’ Family concerned after man with decades-long rap sheet is arrested again
The North Charleston Police is asking for help locating a missing 15-year-old.
Police search for missing North Charleston teenager
The Charleston Police Department says a vehicle crashed into a building on Savannah Highway...
Vehicle crashes into building in West Ashley

Latest News

Georgetown City Council voted 4-1 to formalize revoking Broadstep Behavioral Health Center’s...
Georgetown City Council formalizes revocation of behavioral health center’s business license
The Charleston Police Department says nine people are facing charges after a months-long...
Charleston Police announce 9 arrests in narcotics investigation
Court records show Walterboro police arrested Campbell on July 17, 2022 for driving under the...
Magistrate judge’s duties restricted after DUI arrest
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Belcher out in major Charleston Co. School District shake-up