200-year-old manufacturing company opens new site in Moncks Corner

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - Local and state officials Thursday will be celebrating the grand opening of a nearly 200-year-old manufacturing company’s new Cooper River site.

Governor Henry McMaster, Berkeley County officials and others are getting a first look at the new site.

Dupont is expanding their business and at the new Cooper River site, they’ll be producing Liveo which is a pharmaceutical-grade tubing.

Bill Alexander with Dupont says with the COVID-19 pandemic, they were able to support healthcare in some way and are looking to further this.

This project has been about a year and a half in the works, making it one of the largest investments the site has seen in recent years.

Although they don’t have any South Carolina-based customers, Alexander says they are always looking to expand.

“We’re grounded in four core values. One is safety and health, two is to protect the planet, three respect for people, and four highest ethical behaviors,” Alexander says.

The occupational safety and health administration or OSHA has recorded a 377-day injury-free record for the entire Dupont site for combined employees, contractors, and visitors leading up to the grand opening.

Dupont officials say they are continuing to expand and as they do, they’ll need to grow their team. As of right now, they are looking to hire 25 full-time employees for phase one, and 25 more for phase two.

