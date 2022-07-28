Charleston Police announce 9 arrests in narcotics investigation

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department says nine people are facing charges after a months-long investigation into narcotics distribution in the Eastside community.

Police say these nine individuals were arrested on the following charges.

Kevin Antione Vice, 37, of Charleston, is charged with three counts of distribution of crack cocaine and three counts of distribution crack cocaine close proximity to a school/park

Kwame Shabazz Jones, 32, of Charleston, is charged with one count of Distribution of Crack Cocaine

Marion Antonio Rivers, 41, of Charleston, is charged with two counts of distribution of crack cocaine and two counts of distribution crack cocaine close proximity to a school/park

Myron Lavaughn Drayton, Sr., 36, of Charleston, is charged with one count of distribution of crack cocaine and one count of distribution crack cocaine close proximity to a school/park

Daniel Raymond Riley, 56, of Charleston, is charged with one count of distribution of crack cocaine, one count of distribution of heroin, and one count of distribution heroin close proximity to a school/park

Anthony Saderis Cobbs, 23, of Charleston, is charged with one count of distribution of crack cocaine

Lomar Lloyd Davis, 40, of Charleston, is charged with one count of distribution of crack cocaine

Oran Alex Lapriest Parker, 35, of Charleston, is charged with two counts of distribution of crack cocaine

Kenneth McNeil, 61, of Charleston, is charged with one count of distribution of crack cocaine and one count of distribution of crack cocaine close proximity to a school/park

After receiving tips from the community, police say they discovered that illegal drug activity in the Eastside neighborhood had been linked to overdoses, property crime offenses and other violent crimes.

Sgt. Elisabeth Wolfsen says the department’s Special Investigations Unit began gathering info, finding suspects and bringing forth charges after investigating for months.

“The investigation has so far yielded the above arrests of individuals responsible for drug distribution in this neighborhood,” Wolfsen said. “The investigation is ongoing, and additional arrests will be made in this case.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Special Investigations Unit at (843) 724-5076 or Lowcountry Crime Stoppers at (843) 554-1111.

