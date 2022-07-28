SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Charleston Police announce 9 arrests in narcotics investigation

The Charleston Police Department says nine people are facing charges after a months-long...
The Charleston Police Department says nine people are facing charges after a months-long investigation into narcotics distribution in the Eastside community.
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 5:35 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department says nine people are facing charges after a months-long investigation into narcotics distribution in the Eastside community.

Police say these nine individuals were arrested on the following charges.

  • Kevin Antione Vice, 37, of Charleston, is charged with three counts of distribution of crack cocaine and three counts of distribution crack cocaine close proximity to a school/park
  • Kwame Shabazz Jones, 32, of Charleston, is charged with one count of Distribution of Crack Cocaine
  • Marion Antonio Rivers, 41, of Charleston, is charged with two counts of distribution of crack cocaine and two counts of distribution crack cocaine close proximity to a school/park
  • Myron Lavaughn Drayton, Sr., 36, of Charleston, is charged with one count of distribution of crack cocaine and one count of distribution crack cocaine close proximity to a school/park
  • Daniel Raymond Riley, 56, of Charleston, is charged with one count of distribution of crack cocaine, one count of distribution of heroin, and one count of distribution heroin close proximity to a school/park
  • Anthony Saderis Cobbs, 23, of Charleston, is charged with one count of distribution of crack cocaine
  • Lomar Lloyd Davis, 40, of Charleston, is charged with one count of distribution of crack cocaine
  • Oran Alex Lapriest Parker, 35, of Charleston, is charged with two counts of distribution of crack cocaine
  • Kenneth McNeil, 61, of Charleston, is charged with one count of distribution of crack cocaine and one count of distribution of crack cocaine close proximity to a school/park

After receiving tips from the community, police say they discovered that illegal drug activity in the Eastside neighborhood had been linked to overdoses, property crime offenses and other violent crimes.

Sgt. Elisabeth Wolfsen says the department’s Special Investigations Unit began gathering info, finding suspects and bringing forth charges after investigating for months.

“The investigation has so far yielded the above arrests of individuals responsible for drug distribution in this neighborhood,” Wolfsen said. “The investigation is ongoing, and additional arrests will be made in this case.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Special Investigations Unit at (843) 724-5076 or Lowcountry Crime Stoppers at (843) 554-1111.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say the husband of a 70-year-old woman returned home to find she had been mauled to...
Husband finds 70-year-old wife killed by family dog
Jeremy Herwig, 25, was charged with one count of involuntary manslaughter. His bond was set at...
Coroner IDs man killed in Johns Island accidental shooting
A Charleston County man with a rap sheet spanning years and multiple counties is accused of...
‘The system has totally failed us:’ Family concerned after man with decades-long rap sheet is arrested again
The North Charleston Police is asking for help locating a missing 15-year-old.
Police search for missing North Charleston teenager
The Charleston Police Department says a vehicle crashed into a building on Savannah Highway...
Vehicle crashes into building in West Ashley

Latest News

Karolyn Belcher, chief academic officer for the Charleston County School District, is one of...
Belcher among those out in major Charleston Co. School District shake up
Lt. Rick Carson says they received reports of people claiming to be from the DCSO Civil Process...
SCAM ALERT: Caller impersonating sheriff’s office unit
The families of a mother and two daughters killed in a crash with a Charleston County Sheriff’s...
Families of mother, daughters killed in crash with deputy hold news conference
The address listed on a county council candidate’s filing paperwork takes voters to an empty...
Dorchester Co Council candidate residency in question ahead of Nov. election