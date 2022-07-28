Coroner IDs man killed in Johns Island accidental shooting

JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office released the name of a man who died following a shooting incident on Johns Island.

Bobbi Jo O’Neal says Ezekiel Denue, 23, from Charleston, died at the scene from a gunshot wound.

Police responded to a home on Jules Street on Johns Island just after 10:30 p.m. Tuesday in reference to a person who had been shot, police spokesperson Elisabeth Wolfsen said.

Wolfsen says officers located a 23-year-old man in a bedroom of the home and rendered aid, but the man died from his injuries.

Wolfsen says the investigation determined the victim was negligently shot. Jeremy Herwig, 25, was charged with one count of involuntary manslaughter. His bond was set at $50,000.

Herwig is being held in the Al Cannon Detention Center.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the Charleston Police Department at 843-743-7200 or Crimestoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.