Crews battling ‘active fire’ in Kingstree

Crews with the Williamsburg County Fire Department responded to Main Street near Brooks Street...
Crews with the Williamsburg County Fire Department responded to Main Street near Brooks Street to provide mutual aid to the Kingstree Fire Department.(Williamsburg County Fire Department)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 2:50 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Firefighters are on the scene of a commercial structure fire Thursday afternoon in Kingstree.

Crews with the Williamsburg County Fire Department responded to Main Street near Brooks Street to provide mutual aid to the Kingstree Fire Department.

“This is an active fire, and part of Main Street and Brooks Street are closed for the time being,” Williamsburg County Fire Department stated in a tweet.

Firefighters at the scene of a commercial structure fire in Kingstree.
Firefighters at the scene of a commercial structure fire in Kingstree.(Williamsburg County Fire Department)

There is no official word yet on any injuries related to the fire.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

