SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Advertisement

DHEC urges families get kids vaccinated against COVID with new school year approaching

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control is urging families to get...
The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control is urging families to get their children vaccinated against COVID-19 before they return to the classroom.(WIS File)
By Mary Green
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 8:55 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control is urging families to get their children vaccinated against COVID-19 before they return to the classroom.

The message comes as South Carolina is experiencing another summertime increase in cases, which have been steadily rising for the last few months, though reported case numbers still remain significantly lower than the peak over the last winter.

“To prevent this increase that we’re seeing currently in cases from becoming an unwanted, longer trend, we need to continue to increase our vaccination rate in the state, especially among children,” DHEC Public Health Director Dr. Brannon Traxler said on a call with reporters Wednesday.

Going into this summer, state health leaders had said they were worried because of how low South Carolina’s pediatric vaccination rate was.

That rate has not changed that much since then, as statewide data shows fewer than one in five kids ages 5 to 11 are fully vaccinated at this point in South Carolina.

Traxler said upping those numbers will help reduce classroom disruptions this year.

“We know the toll that COVID-19 has taken the classroom over the last two years, from virtual learning to constantly being in and out of the classroom due to cases and close contacts, our students and teachers have been significantly impacted by COVID-19,” Traxler said.

All but a handful of South Carolina’s 46 counties are currently experiencing high community transmission, according to the CDC, the point at which the federal health agency recommends people wear a mask indoors in public.

But as the new school year gets started soon, DHEC’s approach this year is to let schools make what they think is the best decision on masking for their students and staff, Traxler said.

“But I will tell you that certainly when we’re in high levels of community, high community levels, in those counties, I recommend that when people are indoors and in groups and in crowds, that they wear a mask regardless of what that setting is,” she added.

DHEC reports the weekly average of COVID cases is up nearly 30% over the previous month, while the weekly average of COVID hospitalizations has risen 44% in that time.

But Traxler said numbers of ICU admissions and patients on ventilators have not gone up as much, nor have deaths.

“So that tells me that even though there are some more people getting hospitalized these days for COVID-19, they are not maybe as sick as we saw with previous rounds,” she said.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The North Charleston Police is asking for help locating a missing 15-year-old.
Police search for missing North Charleston teenager
Dave and Kim Ferguson say they lived in this home for 17 years and hope it can be rebuilt...
Goose Creek couple loses home in lightning strike fire
At 4:44 p.m., police responded to a call for shots fired at Lenevar Playground and minutes...
16-year-old charged in West Ashley shooting that injured teenage girl
Andre Greene, 46, is charged with one count of murder, one count of attempted murder and one...
Orangeburg man denied bond, accused of fatally shooting 14-year-old son, wounding wife
A Comcast spokesman says they hope to have internet service restored by 8 p.m. Monday after a...
Comcast working to restore internet service after network damaged

Latest News

Jeremy Herwig, 25, was charged with one count of involuntary manslaughter. His bond was set at...
Coroner IDs man killed in Johns Island accidental shooting
South Carolina Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette, second from left, reviews election filing paperwork in...
Evette officially files for re-election for SC lieutenant governor
A Charleston County man with a rap sheet spanning years and multiple counties is accused of...
‘The system has totally failed us:’ Family concerned after man with decades-long rap sheet is arrested again
Summerville Little League may have to turn kids away for its fall season if they cannot repair...
Lightning strike causes $30,000 damages to Little League complex