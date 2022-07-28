Down East Turns Tables on RiverDogs with 10-3 Win

Charleston, SC - One night after a lopsided loss, the Down East Wood Ducks turned the tables on the Charleston RiverDogs in a 10-3 win at Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park. The Wood Ducks stole five bases and pounded out 11 hits in the victory. The Wednesday night contest was played in front of 2,794 fans.

Down East (14-11, 47-44) put a crooked number on the board in the very first inning against Over Galue. Maximo Acosta started the game by hooking a double down the left field line. He scored when Ryan Spikes misplayed a chopper up the middle by Daniel Mateo for an error. Mateo stole second and another error pushed him to third, where he was when Alejandro Osuna drove him in with a single for a 2-0 lead.

The RiverDogs (13-12, 59-32) had several opportunites to tie or take the lead, but failed to do so over the first four innings. That allowed the Wood Ducks to double the advantage in the fifth. Miguel Villaroel singled and stole second base, before advancing to third on Acosta’s base hit. Mateo pushed the lead to 3-0 with a sacrifice fly and a wild pitch allowed the final run of the frame to come home.

After the early struggles, the RiverDogs made things interesting in the fifth. Bobby Seymour opened the inning by drawing a walk and raced to third when Nathan Perry’s fly ball to center was lost in the sky for a double. Oneill Manzueta put the RiverDogs on the board by slapping a two-run triple into the right field corner. With two outs, Jelfry Marte also drove in a run with a triple and placed the tying run at third. Shane Sasaki flied to center as the home team would not score again.

The Wood Ducks scored six runs over the final three innings to put the contest away. A pair of RBI singles made it 6-3 in the sixth, a sacrifice fly widened the gap further in the eighth and a three-spot in the ninth stretched the margin to 10-3.

Galue took his first loss of the season, allowing four runs, three earned, in 5.0 innings of work. Jonny Cuevas followed out of the pen and surrendered three runs in his 3.0 inning stay on the mound. In the ninth, Neraldo Catalina gave up three runs on three hits and a walk.

Down East was paced by Acosta’s 3-5 day at the plate and Mateo’s three runs batted in. The RiverDogs received two hits each from Spikes and Willy Vasquez.

Ballpark Fun

During the midweek contest the RiverDogs honored several businesses who were also voted as Charleston City Paper “Best Of” winners. In the annual practice, readers select their favorite businesses in several categories. Honorees in attendance included The Bridge Chiropractic, iHeart CBD, Charleston Jazz Academy, Two Cumberland and Dashi.

The series resumes on Thursday night with $1 beers available throughout the ballpark on a Thirsty Thursday™ presented by Budweiser. It’s also Sleigh Night with an appearance by the jolly old fellow himself. Think of this as Christmas in July for the 21 and older crowd. On the field, RHP JJ Goss (1-5, 4.81) will make the start for the RiverDogs as Down East goes to RHP Emiliano Teodo (2-3, 3.21).

