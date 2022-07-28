Families of mother, daughters killed in crash with deputy hold news conference

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The families of a mother and two daughters killed in a crash with a Charleston County Sheriff’s Office deputy are holding a news conference on Thursday afternoon.

53-year-old Stephanie Dantzler and her daughters, 28-year-old Shanice Dantzler-Williams and 22-year-old Miranda Dantzler-Williams, all from Colleton County, died at the scene of the crash on Savannah Highway back in May.

Almost a month later, troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol announced the deputy involved in that crash would be facing charges. Emily Pelletier, 24, faces three counts of reckless homicide.

A report estimated Pelletier was driving 81 mph seconds before the crash and had slowed to 73 mph at the time of impact. The speed limit on New Road is 45 mph.

The conference is taking place at the Charleston County Judicial Center Courtyard at 3:30 p.m. after the family meets with the Ninth Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

