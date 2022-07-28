Family of girl shot, killed plans memorial foundation’s anniversary

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Just over a year after 14-year-old Ronjanae Smith died due to an act of gun violence in North Charleston, her family is preparing to celebrate the first anniversary of the opening of a memorial foundation in her honor.

Ronjanae Smith was shot and killed at an unauthorized concert in North Charleston in May of 2021; 14 others were injured in the incident, and four people were arrested.

Shortly after her death, Smith’s family opened The Positive Vibes Ronjanae Smith Center on July 31, 2021. Sunday marks the one-year anniversary of the foundation’s opening.

Smith’s family met with the community and North Charleston Police Chief Reggie Burgess Thursday ahead of the weekend’s events.

“When the community, the government can come together and say, ‘what is the best way to actually save those young [people’s] lives?” North Charleston Police Chief Reggie Burgess says. “That’s what we’re all about. Preserving life.”

This weekend is a collaboration between Positive Vibes, NCPD and the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, along with several others, according to the foundation. Smith’s family says the foundation’s focus is to raise awareness of gun violence and help young people. The foundation has held several events in the past year to raise awareness, including a memorial basketball game in April.

“We have a problem with the youth, and we have to come together, figure out more plans in getting these youth the right help that they need,” Ronjanae’s dad Ronald Smith says. “United we stand, divided we fall.”

A release from the foundation says the events this weekend take place at the Positive Vibes Center at 2025 Reynolds Ave. in North Charleston. The times are as follows:

Saturday, July 30, 2022, 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. – S.A.V.E. North Charleston “We Carry the Crosses” March for Life

Sunday, July 31, 2022, 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. – Positive Vibes Ronjanae Smith Center one-year anniversary

The release says North Charleston Mayor and City Council, Charleston County Council, the Charleston County School Board and Interim Superintendent and the Charleston County Legislative Delegation have all been invited to this weekend’s events. More information can be found here:

