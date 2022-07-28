SC Lottery
FIRST ALERT: I-526E down to 1 lane after 4-vehicle crash

It happened at exit 29; police first tweeted about the incident around 6:40 p.m.
It happened at exit 29; police first tweeted about the incident around 6:40 p.m.(MGN)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 6:45 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - The Mount Pleasant Police Department says I-526 eastbound coming into Mount Pleasant is down to one lane Thursday night following a four-vehicle crash.

It happened at exit 29; police first tweeted about the incident around 6:40 p.m.

They say tow trucks are on the way.

There is no official word yet on any injuries related to the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

