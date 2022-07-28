FIRST ALERT: I-526E down to 1 lane after 4-vehicle crash

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - The Mount Pleasant Police Department says I-526 eastbound coming into Mount Pleasant is down to one lane Thursday night following a four-vehicle crash.

It happened at exit 29; police first tweeted about the incident around 6:40 p.m.

They say tow trucks are on the way.

There is no official word yet on any injuries related to the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

There is a 4 car collision on 526 Eastbound at exit 29 coming into Mount Pleasant. We are down to one lane of traffic open. Expect delays, tow trucks are en route. #chstrfc ^me — Mount Pleasant PD (@MountPleasantPD) July 28, 2022

