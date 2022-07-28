SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Former U.S. Air Force member sentenced for production of child porn

A 25-year-old Berkeley County man and former U.S. Air Force member was sentenced to federal...
A 25-year-old Berkeley County man and former U.S. Air Force member was sentenced to federal prison for the production of child pornography.
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 11:57 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A 25-year-old Berkeley County man and former U.S. Air Force member was sentenced to federal prison for the production of child pornography.

Bryce Carter Studebaker, from Moncks Corner, was sentenced to 15 years in federal prison.

A release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of South Carolina states evidence shown in court showed Studebaker was stationed at Beale Air Force Base in California in March 2018 when he communicated with a 14-year-old girl in Tennessee.

The release states Studebaker persuaded the girl to produce videos and images and send them to him on Facebook Messenger.

Authorities say they discovered the conduct after the girl’s mother contacted them and said her daughter had been communicating “with an online predator.”

In addition to the prison time, Studebaker was also sentenced to a lifetime of court-ordered supervision.

The case was investigated by the U.S. Air Force Office of Special Investigations and prosecuted by U.S. Attorney Dean Secor.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeremy Herwig, 25, was charged with one count of involuntary manslaughter. His bond was set at...
Coroner IDs man killed in Johns Island accidental shooting
A Charleston County man with a rap sheet spanning years and multiple counties is accused of...
‘The system has totally failed us:’ Family concerned after man with decades-long rap sheet is arrested again
Police say the husband of a 70-year-old woman returned home to find she had been mauled to...
Husband finds 70-year-old wife killed by family dog
The North Charleston Police is asking for help locating a missing 15-year-old.
Police search for missing North Charleston teenager
Jesus Mori and his wife have lived in their house on Ranger Drive since 2007. He says the...
N. Charleston flooding costs family thousands in damages, city cleaning

Latest News

The Charleston Police Department says a vehicle crashed into a building on Savannah Highway...
Vehicle crashes into building in West Ashley
Matthew Aaron Rodriguez was charged with discharging a firearm into a dwelling on July 21,...
Man charged after firing shots into Mount Pleasant garage
Dupont is expanding their business, at the new Cooper River site, they’ll be producing Liveo...
200-year-old manufacturing company opens new site in Moncks Corner
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: 200-year-old manufacturing company opens new site in Moncks Corner