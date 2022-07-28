Former U.S. Air Force member sentenced for production of child porn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A 25-year-old Berkeley County man and former U.S. Air Force member was sentenced to federal prison for the production of child pornography.

Bryce Carter Studebaker, from Moncks Corner, was sentenced to 15 years in federal prison.

A release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of South Carolina states evidence shown in court showed Studebaker was stationed at Beale Air Force Base in California in March 2018 when he communicated with a 14-year-old girl in Tennessee.

The release states Studebaker persuaded the girl to produce videos and images and send them to him on Facebook Messenger.

Authorities say they discovered the conduct after the girl’s mother contacted them and said her daughter had been communicating “with an online predator.”

In addition to the prison time, Studebaker was also sentenced to a lifetime of court-ordered supervision.

The case was investigated by the U.S. Air Force Office of Special Investigations and prosecuted by U.S. Attorney Dean Secor.

