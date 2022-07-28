Georgetown Co. natural resource plan under review

SC Lottery
By Molly McBride
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 5:13 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown County Planning Commission is hosting a workshop Thursday afternoon to discuss the natural resource component of their comprehensive plan.

At the workshop, the planning commission will present the second draft of their plan and open it up for further feedback.

The natural resource component is just one part of Georgetown County’s comprehensive plan, which guides the direction of the county for the next ten years. It includes an inventory of the county’s natural resources and conservation strategies.

Although these strategies are broad, they are the blueprint for future zoning ordinances and regulatory changes in the future.

For example, Director of Planning and Code Enforcement, Holly Richardson, said she believes one topic of discussion will be the idea of protecting wetlands against future development.

While wetlands appear to be a vital issue for the county, a recent poll conducted by the County as part of the comprehensive planning process shows that 96% of area residents rank the preservation of natural resources as a top priority.

“We have beautiful forests and recreation areas and hunting, fishing. I mean that’s what makes our county unique and special and that’s something that everyone agrees on, and we want to protect it and conserve it as best we can,” Richardson said.

After the workshop, the commission will likely receive feedback and then work up another draft. If you’re interested in submitting a public comment, click here.

