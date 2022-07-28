SC Lottery
Husband finds 70-year-old wife killed by family dog

Police say the husband of a 70-year-old woman returned home to find she had been mauled to death by their 7-year-old pit bull.(Source: WCBS via CNN)
By WCBS Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 5:27 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
ALBERTSON, N.Y. (WCBS) - A 70-year-old New York woman was mauled to death by the family dog in a scene police described as “horrific.”

Warning: This article contains disturbing details that may be upsetting to readers.

The victim’s husband told police when he returned home from work Wednesday, he found the pit bull dragging his wife through the backyard. Responding officers described the victim as having been mutilated.

Police say the 7-year-old dog turned on them before an officer shot and killed it.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

The dog was reportedly the couple’s son’s pet dog, but he died just a couple weeks ago in a motorcycle crash.

Police say they have no reports of any previous incidents regarding the dog.

