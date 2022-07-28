SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Joe Cunningham calls on Gov. McMaster for gubernatorial debates

Joe Cunningham calls on Gov. McMaster for gubernatorial debates
Joe Cunningham calls on Gov. McMaster for gubernatorial debates(WIS)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 12:14 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - On Thursday, Joe Cunningham, the Democratic nominee for Governor, called for five debates in the races for Governor and Lieutenant Governor.

The five debates would include four in the state’s four largest media areas (Greenville, Florence/Myrtle Beach, Columbia and Charleston) as well as one statewide Lieutenant Gubernatorial debate.

“There are a lot of exciting opportunities to expand freedom for South Carolinians and we want to make sure we have sufficient opportunity to debate the best way to accomplish that,” Cunningham’s campaign said.

Governor McMaster’s campaign has responded to Cunningham’s call.

“Given that Joe Cunningham refused to debate Senator McLeod until the weekend before their competitive primary, he has a lot of gall calling for anything. As we’ve done in the past, the Governor’s campaign will work with various media partners and settle on an appropriate schedule. This is a stunt by the Cunningham campaign, as the McMaster-Evette campaign received communication from the Cunningham campaign only minutes before media did,” McMaster’s campaign said.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Police say the husband of a 70-year-old woman returned home to find she had been mauled to...
Husband finds 70-year-old wife killed by family dog
The Charleston Police Department says a vehicle crashed into a building on Savannah Highway...
Vehicle crashes into building in West Ashley
Karolyn Belcher, Chief Academic Officer for the Charleston County School District, will be...
Belcher out in major Charleston Co. School District shake-up
Jeremy Herwig, 25, was charged with one count of involuntary manslaughter. His bond was set at...
Coroner IDs man killed in Johns Island accidental shooting
A Charleston County man with a rap sheet spanning years and multiple counties is accused of...
‘The system has totally failed us:’ Family concerned after man with decades-long rap sheet is arrested again

Latest News

Friday night Habitat for Humanity Georgetown County is hosting a prom-themed fundraising event...
Habitat for Humanity hosting prom-themed fundraiser
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Habitat for Humanity hosting prom-themed fundraiser
An annual event in the city of Charleston to help manage an increase in trash and discarded...
‘Operation Move Out’ begins downtown Friday
The Publix at Ashley landing has occupied the space for about 30 years and developers saw an...
Developers looking to relocate Publix at Ashley Landing shopping center
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Developers looking to relocate Publix at Ashley Landing shopping center