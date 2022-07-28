Man charged after firing shots into Mount Pleasant garage

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities say a 28-year-old man has been charged after allegedly firing several shots into the garage of a Mount Pleasant home earlier this month.

Matthew Aaron Rodriguez was charged with discharging a firearm into a dwelling on July 21, Mount Pleasant Police spokesman Don Calabrese said.

Calabrese says Rodriguez was charged by investigators on July 21. Rodriguez had been previously ordered to undergo a psychological evaluation. At the time, Calabrese said charges were likely to follow after the evaluation was completed.

Officers were called to a home on Founders Way around 12:25 p.m. on July 13 after they received a call about someone with a bullet-resistant vest firing multiple shots.

Rodriguez entered another person’s garage and fired 16 rounds from a handgun, causing damage to the home and the victim’s unoccupied vehicle, according to Calabrese.

Calabrese says Rodriguez was later located in the woods outside of the victim’s house and was taken into custody without incident.

Rodriguez posted a $25,000 bond.

