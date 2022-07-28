SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Mom charged after newborn tests positive for illegal drugs, sheriff says

According to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, Tierra Lewis, 25, was arrested and charged...
According to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, Tierra Lewis, 25, was arrested and charged after her child tested positive for amphetamine and methamphetamine.(Jones County Adult Detention Facility)
By WDAM Staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 1:01 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM/Gray News) – A Mississippi mother was arrested Tuesday on felony child abuse charges after her newborn tested positive for illegal narcotics.

According to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, 25-year-old Tierra Lewis was arrested and charged after her baby tested positive for amphetamine and methamphetamine.

Lewis is being held at the Jones County Adult Detention Facility on a $10,000 bond.

Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin said the department doesn’t tolerate these types of crimes and hopes to get justice for the child.

“History has proven that we don’t tolerate this type of behavior. This is a felony child abuse charge, and we will pursue justice,” Berlin said. “This type of criminal behavior involving a baby just makes me sick to my stomach.”

Officials did not say if the child suffered any injuries or health problems.

Copyright 2022 WDAM via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeremy Herwig, 25, was charged with one count of involuntary manslaughter. His bond was set at...
Coroner IDs man killed in Johns Island accidental shooting
A Charleston County man with a rap sheet spanning years and multiple counties is accused of...
‘The system has totally failed us:’ Family concerned after man with decades-long rap sheet is arrested again
Police say the husband of a 70-year-old woman returned home to find she had been mauled to...
Husband finds 70-year-old wife killed by family dog
The North Charleston Police is asking for help locating a missing 15-year-old.
Police search for missing North Charleston teenager
Jesus Mori and his wife have lived in their house on Ranger Drive since 2007. He says the...
N. Charleston flooding costs family thousands in damages, city cleaning

Latest News

President Joe Biden listens as he attends virtually an event in the South Court Auditorium on...
Biden calls deal with Manchin ‘godsend’ for US families
The Mega Millions jackpot has ballooned over the past months.
Mega Millions jackpot now $1.1 billion, nation’s 3rd largest
LIVE: Biden discusses economy
Abandoned cars are scattered by flooding across a shuttered Interstate 70 at Mid Rivers Mall...
Police: 2nd death discovered after St. Louis-area flooding
Devin Minor, 21, appears in court, charged with murder and fetal homicide.
Police: 21-year-old facing charges after shooting, killing pregnant woman