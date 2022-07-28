SC Lottery
More heat and humidity heading our way!

Live 5 First Alert Weather
By Joey Sovine
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 8:46 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Another hot and humid day ahead with only a small chance of rain! We expect a mostly sunny sky today with high temperatures reaching the mid 90s inland, upper 80s at the beaches. The heat index will top out near 105° this afternoon. There is a moderate risk of rip currents at the beaches today due to persistent swell and a gusty breeze out of the south. Outside of a small chance of rain over the next couple days most of you will stay dry. The heat will continue into the weekend with daily highs in the mid 90s and a heat index around 105°.

TODAY: Lots of Sunshine. Small Chance of Rain. High 95.

FRIDAY: Lots of Sunshine. Small Chance of Rain. High 95.

SATURDAY: Lots of Sunshine. Small Chance of Rain. High 95.

SUNDAY: Lots of Sunshine. Small Chance of Rain. High 94.

MONDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 94.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

