SCAM ALERT: Caller impersonating sheriff’s office unit

Lt. Rick Carson says they received reports of people claiming to be from the DCSO Civil Process...
Lt. Rick Carson says they received reports of people claiming to be from the DCSO Civil Process Unit.
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 4:17 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public of a scam Thursday afternoon.

Lt. Rick Carson says they received reports of people claiming to be from the DCSO Civil Process Unit.

The calls, coming from a “spoofed county number,” claim that the sheriff’s office has papers to serve to you.

“If this number appears on your Caller ID, please disregard it,” Carson said. “We do not call you ahead of civil process service.”

The sheriff’s office says if you get a call like this from another number, report that number as well.

