Vehicle crashes into building in West Ashley

The Charleston Police Department says a vehicle crashed into a building on Savannah Highway...
The Charleston Police Department says a vehicle crashed into a building on Savannah Highway Thursday morning.(Live 5)
By Steven Ardary
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 10:45 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department says a vehicle crashed into a building on Savannah Highway Thursday morning.

Police spokesperson Elisabeth Wolfsen says the call came in around 8:34 a.m. Thursday for an SUV that crashed into a building in the 500 block of Savannah Highway.

Wolfsen says the incident only involved one vehicle and the building and no injuries were reported.

Officials say the car was removed from the building around 10:30 a.m.

The building inspector and fire marshal were both on the scene to assess damage to the building.

