SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Volunteer deputy dies after being thrown from horse at county fair, authorities say

Officials in Michigan say Volunteer Deputy Nichole Shuff has died after being thrown from her...
Officials in Michigan say Volunteer Deputy Nichole Shuff has died after being thrown from her horse.(MPD Mounted Patrol Foundation)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 7:30 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISON, Mich. (Gray News) - Authorities in Michigan say they are saddened to report the death of a volunteer deputy after she was thrown from a horse.

According to the MPD Mounted Patrol Foundation, Deputy Nichole Shuff, with the Clare County Mounted Division, stopped to help a person having a medical emergency while attending the Clare County Fair last weekend.

However, authorities said an incident during this interaction caused Shuff to be thrown from her horse and she later died.

The foundation sent its thoughts and prayers to Shuff’s family while saying the volunteer deputy will be remembered for her kindness, compassion and love of horses.

Authorities released no further immediate information regarding the incident.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say the husband of a 70-year-old woman returned home to find she had been mauled to...
Husband finds 70-year-old wife killed by family dog
Jeremy Herwig, 25, was charged with one count of involuntary manslaughter. His bond was set at...
Coroner IDs man killed in Johns Island accidental shooting
A Charleston County man with a rap sheet spanning years and multiple counties is accused of...
‘The system has totally failed us:’ Family concerned after man with decades-long rap sheet is arrested again
The North Charleston Police is asking for help locating a missing 15-year-old.
Police search for missing North Charleston teenager
The Charleston Police Department says a vehicle crashed into a building on Savannah Highway...
Vehicle crashes into building in West Ashley

Latest News

Georgetown City Council voted 4-1 to formalize revoking Broadstep Behavioral Health Center’s...
Georgetown City Council formalizes revocation of behavioral health center’s business license
The Charleston Police Department says nine people are facing charges after a months-long...
Charleston Police announce 9 arrests in narcotics investigation
Court records show Walterboro police arrested Campbell on July 17, 2022 for driving under the...
Magistrate judge’s duties restricted after DUI arrest
Deputies say “overwhelming evidence” connects 10 people to a drug smuggling operation at the...
10 facing charges in drug smuggling operation at Colleton Co. Detention Center