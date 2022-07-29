2 dead, 3 injured in multi-vehicle crash on Rivers Avenue

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities say two people were killed and three others were taken to the hospital after a multi-vehicle crash Friday morning.

The North Charleston Police Department says officers were called officers responded to the intersection of Cosgrove and Rivers Avenues for a crash around 8:30 Friday morning.

The crash involved seven vehicles and closed the intersection, police spokesman Harve Jacobs said.

Officials with the North Charleston Fire Department say their crews also responded to the scene and found one vehicle fully involved in fire.

Jacobs says the intersection remains closed and the North Charleston traffic unit and Charleston County Coroner’s Office are investigating.

Drivers are asked to find an alternate route.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.