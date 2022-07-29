Rivers Ave. at Cosgrove Ave. back open following deadly crash

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department says the intersection of Rivers Avenue at Cosgrove Avenue is open to traffic after a crash left two people dead.

Earlier, police reported that three deaths occurred in the Friday morning crash; they corrected that information in the afternoon.

Authorities say officers responded to the intersection around 8:30 a.m.

The crash involved seven vehicles, according to police spokesman Harve Jacobs.

Officials with the North Charleston Fire Department say their crews also responded to the scene and found one vehicle on fire.

Authorities said two people were killed and three others were taken to the hospital. The intersection was closed until 3:20 p.m.

The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the names of the victims.

