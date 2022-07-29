Berkeley Co. horse euthanized after testing positive for blood-borne illness

BERKELEY COUNTY S.C. (WCSC) - A state veterinarian confirmed that three horses have tested positive for a blood-borne illness called infectious anemia (EIA).

The first horse was from Berkeley County, and the two contact cases were in Barnwell County.

State Veterinarian Michael Neault says the horse in Berkeley County has been euthanized. Clemson University’s Livestock Poultry Health, which Neault directs, is talking with the owners of the two infected Barnwell County horses about their options.

“This is a very serious disease,” Neault said. “There is no treatment for EIA, so if an infected animal does not die from the disease, it will become a lifelong EIA carrier and serve as a reservoir for the disease, putting other equines at risk. For this reason, they must be permanently isolated and quarantined or euthanized.”

Signs of EIA vary. It is often hard to tell the difference between EIA symptoms and other diseases.

LPH is encouraging horse owners to have an annual Coggins test, which is a blood test that screens for EIA antibodies.

“State law requires a negative Coggins test any time horses cross state lines and when owners take their horses to in-state gatherings of animals belonging to more than two horse owners — such as trail rides, horse shows or competitions,” a news release stated. “Owners should bring Coggins test documents with them when traveling with horses.”

You can find a full list of reportable animal diseases here.

