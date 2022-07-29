SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Berkeley Co. horse euthanized after testing positive for blood-borne illness

The first horse was from Berkeley County, and the two contact cases were in Barnwell County....
The first horse was from Berkeley County, and the two contact cases were in Barnwell County. (file photo)(MGN)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 3:47 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BERKELEY COUNTY S.C. (WCSC) - A state veterinarian confirmed that three horses have tested positive for a blood-borne illness called infectious anemia (EIA).

The first horse was from Berkeley County, and the two contact cases were in Barnwell County.

State Veterinarian Michael Neault says the horse in Berkeley County has been euthanized. Clemson University’s Livestock Poultry Health, which Neault directs, is talking with the owners of the two infected Barnwell County horses about their options.

“This is a very serious disease,” Neault said. “There is no treatment for EIA, so if an infected animal does not die from the disease, it will become a lifelong EIA carrier and serve as a reservoir for the disease, putting other equines at risk. For this reason, they must be permanently isolated and quarantined or euthanized.”

Signs of EIA vary. It is often hard to tell the difference between EIA symptoms and other diseases.

LPH is encouraging horse owners to have an annual Coggins test, which is a blood test that screens for EIA antibodies.

“State law requires a negative Coggins test any time horses cross state lines and when owners take their horses to in-state gatherings of animals belonging to more than two horse owners — such as trail rides, horse shows or competitions,” a news release stated. “Owners should bring Coggins test documents with them when traveling with horses.”

You can find a full list of reportable animal diseases here.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say the husband of a 70-year-old woman returned home to find she had been mauled to...
Husband finds 70-year-old wife killed by family dog
Karolyn Belcher, Chief Academic Officer for the Charleston County School District, will be...
Belcher out in major Charleston Co. School District shake-up
A 7-year-old boy reported missing in Texas Thursday was found dead in a washing machine.
7-year-old reported missing in Texas found dead inside washing machine
The Charleston Police Department says a vehicle crashed into a building on Savannah Highway...
Vehicle crashes into building in West Ashley
The Charleston Police Department says nine people are facing charges after a months-long...
Charleston Police announce 9 arrests in narcotics investigation

Latest News

It happened near Colonel Maham Drive and involved three vehicles, two of which were 18-wheelers.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Highway 52 in St. Stephen area closed after 3-vehicle crash
The North Charleston Police Department says the intersection of Rivers Avenue at Cosgrove...
Rivers Ave. at Cosgrove Ave. back open following deadly crash
Year to year, the Community Resource Center has seen a 15 percent increase in operational costs.
Inflation hits Lowcountry Food Bank
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Dorchester Co Council candidate residency in question ahead of Nov. election