SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Coroner IDs 18-year-old killed in Berkeley Co. crash

Chief Deputy Coroner Darnell Hartwell says Micah Rump, 18, from Ridgeville, died at the scene...
Chief Deputy Coroner Darnell Hartwell says Micah Rump, 18, from Ridgeville, died at the scene from injuries suffered in the accident Wednesday night.(AP)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 4:54 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office released the name of the person who died in a single-vehicle crash in the Summerville area.

Chief Deputy Coroner Darnell Hartwell says Micah Rump, 18, from Ridgeville, died at the scene from injuries suffered in the accident Wednesday night.

Lance Cpl. Nick Pye says a 2003 GMC SUV was driving south on Wildgame Road near Woodrow Road just after 10:30 p.m. when it ran off the road and hit a tree.

Pye says the driver of the vehicle died. The only passenger was taken to the hospital.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol and the coroner’s office are investigating.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say the husband of a 70-year-old woman returned home to find she had been mauled to...
Husband finds 70-year-old wife killed by family dog
A 7-year-old boy reported missing in Texas Thursday was found dead in a washing machine.
7-year-old reported missing in Texas found dead inside washing machine
The North Charleston Police Department says the intersection of Rivers Avenue at Cosgrove...
Rivers Ave. at Cosgrove Ave. back open following deadly crash
Karolyn Belcher, Chief Academic Officer for the Charleston County School District, will be...
Belcher out in major Charleston Co. School District shake-up
The Charleston Police Department says a vehicle crashed into a building on Savannah Highway...
Vehicle crashes into building in West Ashley

Latest News

[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
TRAFFIC ALERT: Highway 52 in St. Stephen area closed after 3-vehicle crash
Officers with the Charleston Police Department responded to Chase Bank on Island Park Drive at...
Police: Suspect pulled ATM out of ground, dragged it around bank parking lot
The first horse was from Berkeley County, and the two contact cases were in Barnwell County....
Berkeley Co. horse euthanized after testing positive for blood-borne illness
The North Charleston Police Department says the intersection of Rivers Avenue at Cosgrove...
Rivers Ave. at Cosgrove Ave. back open following deadly crash