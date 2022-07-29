Coroner IDs 18-year-old killed in Berkeley Co. crash

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office released the name of the person who died in a single-vehicle crash in the Summerville area.

Chief Deputy Coroner Darnell Hartwell says Micah Rump, 18, from Ridgeville, died at the scene from injuries suffered in the accident Wednesday night.

Lance Cpl. Nick Pye says a 2003 GMC SUV was driving south on Wildgame Road near Woodrow Road just after 10:30 p.m. when it ran off the road and hit a tree.

Pye says the driver of the vehicle died. The only passenger was taken to the hospital.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol and the coroner’s office are investigating.

