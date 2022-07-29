Developers looking to relocate Publix at Ashley Landing shopping center

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Developers of a popular West Ashley shopping center on Sam Rittenberg are planning to relocate a major grocery store and renovate a few existing buildings in the area.

The Publix at Ashley Landing has occupied the space for about 30 years and developers saw an opportunity to reinvest in the space.

City of Charleston officials say not to worry because developers are only looking to move the Publix right across the parking lot where the Dollar Tree is located. This is the same shopping center where Pivotal Fitness and Big Lots sit.

Plans for the relocation started when Publix was getting ready to do major renovations to their interior when developers saw an opportunity to build a new grocery store and rejuvenate the plaza.

Developers are looking to demolish the Dollar Tree all the way down to the West Ashley Theater. This space currently doesn’t meet the sizing and technical requirements that Publix would require, which is why they would need to demolish the standing building.

Eric Pohlman with the city of Charleston says as far as the current tenants of the Dollar Tree and other stores are concerned, developers are looking to relocate them in the area, but the first line of business is getting Publix construction underway.

“It’s going to offer a lot of reinvestments, redevelopment, and reinvigorating the area,” Pohlman says.

The existing Publix will remain open while developers are building the new space. Once they move into the new building, they’ll start deciding what will be best to replace the old Publix location.

Developers say they still have public meetings with city officials and the community, so as of now there isn’t a set date for construction.

