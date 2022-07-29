SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Feds file to seize Horry County property belonging to Doc Antle, records show

(JRLDC)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 5:42 PM EDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Federal authorities are looking to seize property in Horry County belonging to the owner of Myrtle Beach Safari.

Documents filed Friday in South Carolina’s 15th Judicial Circuit detail the request in the case of Bhagavan “Doc” Antle.

Federal prosecutors said the property in question is at 971 Folly Road in Myrtle Beach, which is located near Myrtle Beach Safari.

It’s unclear what specific connection the location has to the numerous federal charges against Antle.

MORE COVERAGE

Antle has pleaded not guilty in a federal wildlife trafficking case, in which he’s accused of illegally trafficking animals such as lemurs, cheetahs and a chimpanzee.

He and his business associate, Andrew Sawyer, are also accused of laundering over $500,000 in cash that they believed to be the proceeds of an operation to smuggle illegal immigrants across the Mexican border.

Antle was originally arrested in early June before he was granted bond later in the month. He also gained national notoriety through his appearances on the Netflix show “Tiger King.”

You can read the full request below:

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The North Charleston Police Department says the intersection of Rivers Avenue at Cosgrove...
Rivers Ave. at Cosgrove Ave. back open following deadly crash
A 7-year-old boy reported missing in Texas Thursday was found dead in a washing machine.
7-year-old reported missing in Texas found dead inside washing machine
Police say the husband of a 70-year-old woman returned home to find she had been mauled to...
Husband finds 70-year-old wife killed by family dog
It happened on Highway 52 near Colonel Maham Drive on Friday at 1:15 p.m.
Troopers: 1 dead, 4 injured in Highway 52 crash involving 18-wheelers
Chief Deputy Coroner Darnell Hartwell says Micah Rump, 18, from Ridgeville, died at the scene...
Coroner IDs 18-year-old killed in Berkeley Co. crash

Latest News

Source: Live 5
Coroner IDs victims of deadly Rivers Ave. crash
A man from Moncks Corner is among two people hurt in a deadly early-morning collision in...
Moncks Corner man among 2 injured in Orangeburg County fatal crash
The proposed program would start in the Eastside neighborhood on the peninsula. The city said...
Proposed Charleston ordinance aims to cut down on nuisance rental properties
As of 9:07 p.m., traffic is flowing again on the Westmoreland bridge, which connects North...
FIRST ALERT: Traffic cleared up on Westmoreland bridge, crews responded to vehicle on fire
Joshua Dorman, 44, of Ladson, has been charged with intimidation of court officials, jurors or...
‘I’m coming for you’: SLED charges man accused of threatening to kill public official