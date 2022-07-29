Feds file to seize Horry County property belonging to Doc Antle, records show

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Federal authorities are looking to seize property in Horry County belonging to the owner of Myrtle Beach Safari.

Documents filed Friday in South Carolina’s 15th Judicial Circuit detail the request in the case of Bhagavan “Doc” Antle.

Federal prosecutors said the property in question is at 971 Folly Road in Myrtle Beach, which is located near Myrtle Beach Safari.

It’s unclear what specific connection the location has to the numerous federal charges against Antle.

MORE COVERAGE

Antle has pleaded not guilty in a federal wildlife trafficking case, in which he’s accused of illegally trafficking animals such as lemurs, cheetahs and a chimpanzee.

He and his business associate, Andrew Sawyer, are also accused of laundering over $500,000 in cash that they believed to be the proceeds of an operation to smuggle illegal immigrants across the Mexican border.

Antle was originally arrested in early June before he was granted bond later in the month. He also gained national notoriety through his appearances on the Netflix show “Tiger King.”

You can read the full request below:

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.