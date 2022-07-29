FIRST ALERT: Crash closes portion of Rivers Avenue

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Fire Department says a crash has closed a portion of Rivers Avenue at Cosgrove Avenue Friday morning.

Officials say Rivers Avenue and Cosgrove Avenue are both blocked because of a crash with a vehicle fire.

The crash happened just before 9 a.m. Friday.

The North Charleston Police Department says the crash is a “major traffic accident” and the intersection is closed.

Officials say firefighters arrived on the scene to find one vehicle fully involved in fire.

Drivers are asked to find an alternate route.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

