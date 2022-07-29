SC Lottery
FIRST ALERT: Crash involving power lines, tractor-trailer closes N. Charleston intersection

The North Charleston Police Department says a crash involving a tractor-trailer has an...
The North Charleston Police Department says a crash involving a tractor-trailer has an intersection closed Friday afternoon.(Live 5/File)
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 12:09 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department says a crash involving a tractor-trailer has an intersection closed Friday afternoon.

Officers say the intersection of Sumner Avenue and Attaway Street is closed because of a crash involving power lines and a tractor-trailer.

Drivers are asked to find an alternate route.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

