Goss Cruises on Mound as RiverDogs Top Wood Ducks 3-1

Charleston, SC - The pitching staff shined on Thursday for the Charleston RiverDogs, as they got back in the win column with a 3-1 victory over the Down East Wood Ducks. The game was played in front of a Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park crowd of 4,912.

JJ Goss had another quality start for the RiverDogs (60-32, 14-12), allowing one unearned run on two hits and striking out four in 6.0 innings of work. He took a no-hitter into the fifth inning before allowing a single to Liam Hicks.

The RiverDogs jumped on the board first in the bottom of the first inning. Ryan Spikes led off the inning with a double and got to third on a stolen base. Two batters later, Willy Vasquez knocked in a run with an infield single. After stealing a base, Bobby Seymour brought him in with a two-strike RBI single to make it 2-0.

The RiverDogs added one more in the bottom of the fifth inning, as Kenny Piper led off the inning with a double. After a sacrifice bunt from Jelfry Marte, Piper scored on a wild pitch from RHP Emiliano Teodo.

The Wood Ducks (47-45 ,14-12) got on the board in the top of the sixth inning off of Goss. Yenci Pena led off the inning with a double. After leading too far off of second base, Pena appeared to have been picked off, but an errant throw from Carson Williams made its way into the dugout, allowing him to score and cut the lead to 3-1; however, that is all that the Wood Ducks would get.

Teodo (2-4) was charged with the loss for the Wood Ducks. He went 5.0 innings and gave up three runs on six hits while striking out three.

For the RiverDogs, the bullpen did not allow a hit in 3.0 innings of work. Juan Rivera pitched a scoreless seventh inning, walking two and striking out a batter. Jack Snyder was credited with his seventh save of the season, retiring all six batters that he faced in 2.0 innings of work.

Ballpark Fun

Tonight, the RiverDogs brought the holiday cheer, as they celebrated Christmas in July with Sleigh Night. The first 1,000 fans were greeted with RiverDogs-themed Santa hats, and all fans were welcomed into The Joe with snow as well as a guest appearance from Santa Claus.

The RiverDogs will resume their series with the Wood Ducks on Friday night starting at 7:05. RHP Ben Peoples (3-4, 3.60) will get the start for the RiverDogs, while RHP Gavin Collyer (4-2, 3.96) will toe the rubber for the Wood Ducks. Following the game presented by REV Federal Credit Union is a fireworks show to the tunes of ‘80s rock jams.

