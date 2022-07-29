SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Habitat for Humanity hosting prom-themed fundraiser

Source: Live 5
By Molly McBride
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 5:16 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Friday night Habitat for Humanity Georgetown County is hosting a prom-themed fundraising event and they still have tickets to sell.

The event is being held at Land End’s Yacht Club from six to ten on Friday. All of the proceeds will help families in need in Georgetown county by funding the various programs that Habitat for Humanity runs in the area.

It will be a prom-themed event with live music, a professional photographer, an open bar and a silent auction. Habitat for Humanity said the event will help fund their overall mission, which is to help people in need gain affordable housing.

They said they want everyone to have a place where they can comfortably live. The organization builds new and repairs old homes in the county for people in need. According to the organization, they’ve built and repaired more than 150 homes in Georgetown County since 1991.

Jacob Rigopoulos, the Volunteer and Community Engagement Specialist for Habitat for Humanity Georgetown County called Georgetown a small community, but a big family.

“It’s awesome to see the amount of people that want to help us help other people, I mean that’s really the kind of big tie-in,” Rigopoulos said.

As of Thursday, Habitat for Humanity said they still have spots to fill at the event. If you are interested in purchasing a ticket for the event, click here.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say the husband of a 70-year-old woman returned home to find she had been mauled to...
Husband finds 70-year-old wife killed by family dog
The Charleston Police Department says a vehicle crashed into a building on Savannah Highway...
Vehicle crashes into building in West Ashley
Karolyn Belcher, Chief Academic Officer for the Charleston County School District, will be...
Belcher out in major Charleston Co. School District shake-up
Jeremy Herwig, 25, was charged with one count of involuntary manslaughter. His bond was set at...
Coroner IDs man killed in Johns Island accidental shooting
A Charleston County man with a rap sheet spanning years and multiple counties is accused of...
‘The system has totally failed us:’ Family concerned after man with decades-long rap sheet is arrested again

Latest News

Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Habitat for Humanity hosting prom-themed fundraiser
An annual event in the city of Charleston to help manage an increase in trash and discarded...
‘Operation Move Out’ begins downtown Friday
The Publix at Ashley landing has occupied the space for about 30 years and developers saw an...
Developers looking to relocate Publix at Ashley Landing shopping center
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Developers looking to relocate Publix at Ashley Landing shopping center