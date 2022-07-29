Habitat for Humanity hosting prom-themed fundraiser

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Friday night Habitat for Humanity Georgetown County is hosting a prom-themed fundraising event and they still have tickets to sell.

The event is being held at Land End’s Yacht Club from six to ten on Friday. All of the proceeds will help families in need in Georgetown county by funding the various programs that Habitat for Humanity runs in the area.

It will be a prom-themed event with live music, a professional photographer, an open bar and a silent auction. Habitat for Humanity said the event will help fund their overall mission, which is to help people in need gain affordable housing.

They said they want everyone to have a place where they can comfortably live. The organization builds new and repairs old homes in the county for people in need. According to the organization, they’ve built and repaired more than 150 homes in Georgetown County since 1991.

Jacob Rigopoulos, the Volunteer and Community Engagement Specialist for Habitat for Humanity Georgetown County called Georgetown a small community, but a big family.

“It’s awesome to see the amount of people that want to help us help other people, I mean that’s really the kind of big tie-in,” Rigopoulos said.

As of Thursday, Habitat for Humanity said they still have spots to fill at the event. If you are interested in purchasing a ticket for the event, click here.

