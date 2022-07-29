SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Hot last weekend of July!

Live 5 First Alert Weather
Live 5 First Alert Weather(Live 5)
By Joey Sovine
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 6:50 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The heat and humidity will continue through the last weekend of July and into the first week of August! We expect lots of sunshine again today with temperatures climbing into the mid 90s this afternoon inland, upper 80s at the beaches. There is a moderate risk of rip currents again today at the beaches. Play it safe and keep the kids in the shallow water! If you’re not an experienced swimmer, I’d definitely stay close to shore. The concern for rip currents should decrease this weekend with improving conditions expected. There is a slight chance of a brief downpour or thunderstorm this afternoon and evening. The rain chance will stay low but a few showers and storms are possible through this weekend too.

TODAY: Partly Cloudy. Slight Chance of Rain. High 94.

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy. Slight Chance of Rain. High 94.

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy. Slight Chance of Rain. High 94.

MONDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 93.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say the husband of a 70-year-old woman returned home to find she had been mauled to...
Husband finds 70-year-old wife killed by family dog
Karolyn Belcher, Chief Academic Officer for the Charleston County School District, will be...
Belcher out in major Charleston Co. School District shake-up
The Charleston Police Department says a vehicle crashed into a building on Savannah Highway...
Vehicle crashes into building in West Ashley
Jeremy Herwig, 25, was charged with one count of involuntary manslaughter. His bond was set at...
Coroner IDs man killed in Johns Island accidental shooting
Dupont is expanding their business, at the new Cooper River site, they’ll be producing Liveo...
200-year-old manufacturing company opens new site in Moncks Corner

Latest News

Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Your Friday morning forecast
Live 5 First Alert Weather
More heat and humidity heading our way!
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Your next-day forecast
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Your Thursday afternoon forecast