Hot last weekend of July!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The heat and humidity will continue through the last weekend of July and into the first week of August! We expect lots of sunshine again today with temperatures climbing into the mid 90s this afternoon inland, upper 80s at the beaches. There is a moderate risk of rip currents again today at the beaches. Play it safe and keep the kids in the shallow water! If you’re not an experienced swimmer, I’d definitely stay close to shore. The concern for rip currents should decrease this weekend with improving conditions expected. There is a slight chance of a brief downpour or thunderstorm this afternoon and evening. The rain chance will stay low but a few showers and storms are possible through this weekend too.

TODAY: Partly Cloudy. Slight Chance of Rain. High 94.

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy. Slight Chance of Rain. High 94.

MONDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 93.

