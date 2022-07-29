‘I’m coming for you’: SLED charges man accused of threatening to kill public official

SC Lottery
Joshua Dorman, 44, of Ladson, has been charged with intimidation of court officials, jurors or witnesses and threatening the life or family of a public official.(Al Cannon Detention Center)
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division says a man is facing charges after threatening a public official’s life.

Joshua Dorman, 44, of Ladson, has been charged with intimidation of court officials, jurors or witnesses and threatening the life or family of a public official.

At a video court hearing, Dorman, also known as Holmes, said, “You don’t know who you are dealing with; I’m from the streets; I’m coming for you, I’ll get you, I’ll kill you,” according to an arrest affidavit.

The report goes on to say that Dorman was asked if he was threatening, to which Dorman reportedly replied, “Yeah.”

Dorman is currently booked at the Al Cannon Detention Center. He was previously charged by North Charleston Police with disturbing the public peace, assault and battery 3rd degree and vandalism.

His total bond for all of the charges is set at $102,000.

This case will be prosecuted by the Ninth Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

