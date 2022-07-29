SC Lottery
Man sent drawing of grim reaper to ex-girlfriend after she filed harassment report

Kai Merritt, 28, is charged with burglary first-degree and stalking.
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 7:49 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department says a man was arrested after breaking and entering into his ex-girlfriend’s home Wednesday night.

Kai Merritt, 28, is charged with burglary first-degree and stalking.

Police responded to a call about a burglary on Ashley Hall Road in the West Ashley area around 11:50 p.m.

Merritt, who was aggressively knocking on the victim’s door, got into the home while the victim was still on the phone with dispatch, police say. The victim and her friend left the home and ran next door.

Once officers arrived, they arrested Merritt and noticed him bleeding from his right hand. He said he had been drinking and came to the home uninvited and went into the victim’s room, the incident report stated.

While in the room, he read the victim’s diary, which said the victim was having a relationship with another man. After reading this, Merritt hit and damaged a mirror, punched a hole in the bedroom door then wrote swear words on the door, investigators say.

Later the victim told officers about their relationship ending and that she filed a report against Merritt for harassment. The day the victim filed the report, Merritt sent her an empty beer can, a lit cigarette and a note on the victim’s porch.

The note had a drawing of the grim reaper holding a woman and a letter of apology. He told police that the grim reaper symbolized him, and the woman it was holding symbolized the victim.

He is currently booked in the Al Cannon Detention Center.

