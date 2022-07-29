‘Operation Move Out’ begins downtown Friday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - An annual event in the city of Charleston to help manage an increase in trash and discarded household goods during a time of increased rental turnover begins Friday morning.

“Operation Move Out” is an annual collection program by the city to manage the increase of trash and household goods during a time when many renters and college students are moving out of downtown rental properties.

During the initiative, city officials will go to areas most affected by the move-outs, the area between Line Street and Beaufain Street, looking for areas where trash is being discarded incorrectly and distributing flyers on proper discarding procedures and alternatives like donations.

“Operation Move Out” begins Friday at 8 a.m. and continues through Wednesday at 4 p.m. Residents are asked to place bulk items at the curb by 7 a.m. for same-day pickup.

