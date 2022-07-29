SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Police asking for help identifying man who can’t remember who he is

Maryland State Police are asking for the public's help in identifying this man, who says he...
Maryland State Police are asking for the public's help in identifying this man, who says he cannot remember who he is.(Maryland State Police)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 11:05 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BALTIMORE (Gray News) – Police in Maryland are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who can’t remember who he is.

Maryland State Police said the unidentified man was found last Friday night walking alone along a Baltimore County highway. He required medical attention and told authorities that he could not remember his name, contact information or family.

The man was taken to a hospital for treatment, but state police say he is still unable to remember his identity.

If you have any information, you are asked to contact Detective Sergeant Douglas Forrester at douglas.forrester@maryland.gov or 410-780-2706.

Police did not release further details as of Friday morning.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say the husband of a 70-year-old woman returned home to find she had been mauled to...
Husband finds 70-year-old wife killed by family dog
Karolyn Belcher, Chief Academic Officer for the Charleston County School District, will be...
Belcher out in major Charleston Co. School District shake-up
The Charleston Police Department says a vehicle crashed into a building on Savannah Highway...
Vehicle crashes into building in West Ashley
Jeremy Herwig, 25, was charged with one count of involuntary manslaughter. His bond was set at...
Coroner IDs man killed in Johns Island accidental shooting
Dupont is expanding their business, at the new Cooper River site, they’ll be producing Liveo...
200-year-old manufacturing company opens new site in Moncks Corner

Latest News

Members of the Winchester, Ky., Fire Department walk inflatable boats across flood waters over...
Appalachian floods kill at least 16 as rescue teams deploy
Kentucky National Guard carries out rescue efforts via helicopter in the eastern area of the...
Kentucky National Guard conducts flood rescue via helicopter
The North Charleston Police Department says the intersection of Rivers and Cosgrove Avenues...
2 dead, 3 injured in multi-vehicle crash on Rivers Avenue
FILE - In this Thursday, June 10, 2021, file photo, a pair of migrant families from Brazil pass...
US to fill border wall gaps at open area near Yuma, Arizona