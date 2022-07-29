SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Police investigating Thursday night shooting in Georgetown

Police say the shooting happened at the intersection of Henry Street and Hawkins Street around...
Police say the shooting happened at the intersection of Henry Street and Hawkins Street around 8:30 p.m.(Live 5)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 10:18 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown Police Department says a man was shot and showed up at a hospital Thursday night.

Police say the shooting happened at the intersection of Henry Street and Hawkins Street around 8:30 p.m.

Moments after police received a call about the shooting, they responded to Georgetown Memorial Hospital in reference to a man who had been shot.

Investigators say they are interviewing the victim.

“Officers have located the crime scene and are processing the area for evidence and canvassing for witnesses,” according to Major Nelson Brown.

Brown says the investigation is ongoing, and more information will be released.

If anyone has any information about this case they are asked to call the Georgetown Police Department at 843-545-4300, 911, or their tip line at 843-545-4400.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say the husband of a 70-year-old woman returned home to find she had been mauled to...
Husband finds 70-year-old wife killed by family dog
Jeremy Herwig, 25, was charged with one count of involuntary manslaughter. His bond was set at...
Coroner IDs man killed in Johns Island accidental shooting
A Charleston County man with a rap sheet spanning years and multiple counties is accused of...
‘The system has totally failed us:’ Family concerned after man with decades-long rap sheet is arrested again
The Charleston Police Department says a vehicle crashed into a building on Savannah Highway...
Vehicle crashes into building in West Ashley
The North Charleston Police is asking for help locating a missing 15-year-old.
Police search for missing North Charleston teenager

Latest News

The crash has caused lanes to be blocked near the Don Holt bridge.
Traffic being diverted near Don Holt bridge following crash with injuries
It happened at exit 29; police first tweeted about the incident around 6:40 p.m.
FIRST ALERT: I-526E back open after 4-vehicle crash
It has also sparked fears that other protections, such as marriage equality, could be repealed...
Roe overturn sparks fears same-sex marriage protection could be repealed too
Ronjanae Smith was shot and killed in North Charleston last year, and her family opened a...
Family of girl shot, killed plans memorial foundation’s anniversary