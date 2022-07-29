SC Lottery
Police: Suspect pulled ATM out of ground, dragged it around bank parking lot

Officers with the Charleston Police Department responded to Chase Bank on Island Park Drive at 3:20 a.m. Friday. (file photo)(WGEM)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 4:44 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
DANIEL ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - An entire ATM was pulled from its mount and dragged around at a bank by a truck on Daniel Island, according to police.

Officers with the Charleston Police Department responded to Chase Bank on Island Park Drive at 3:20 a.m. Friday.

When they arrived, they found the abandoned ATM dragged across the bank’s parking lot.

Investigators waited for bank personnel to respond to take care of the machine. The safe portion of the machine was not breached, according to Sgt. Elisabeth Wolfsen.

There is no official word on a suspect. Police are investigating the incident.

