SC State picked as favorite in MEAC preseason poll

NORFOLK, VA—Sixteen(16) South Carolina State Bulldogs were named to the 2022 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference Preseason Football All-Conference team, while Coach Buddy Pough’s team was picked to finish first (1st) in the race for the league title for the second straight year, as voted on by MEAC head football coaches and sports information directors .

The announcements were made Friday (July 29th ) at the MEAC’s annual Media Day held at the Hilton Norfolk The Main.

South Carolina State, the two time defending MEAC champion and 2021 Cricket Wireless Celebration HBCU National Champions was chosen as the favorite with eight (8) first place votes, followed by North Carolina Central (1),Norfolk State, Delaware State (1), Howard (1) and Morgan State (1).

Bulldog defensive end Jeblonski Green Jr., was tabbed as the Preseason Defensive Player of the Year, while Norfolk State’ running back J.J. Davis was named as the Preseason Offensive Player of the Year.

Earning All-MEAC First Team honors for South Carolina State were wide receiver Shaquan Davis, running back Kendrell Flowers, tight end Yancey Washington, offense lineman Nick Taiste, while defensive lineman Patrick Godbolt , linebacker BJ Davis and Greene were named for the defense respectfully.

Quarterback Corey Fields, Jr., wide receiver Richard Bailey, tight end Deprince Haynes, offensive lineman Cam Johnson and offense lineman Eric Brown, Jr were selected All-MEAC Second Team Offense.

Defensive linemen Octaveon Minter and Brandon Tucker, along with punter Dyson Roberts and kicker Gavyn Zimmerman posted preseason All-MEAC Second Team Honors on defense.

The Bulldogs open the 2022 campaign on September 1stth on the road in the season-opener versus FBS foe Central Florida in Orlando, Fla. Kickoff is TBA p.m. (EST)

2022 MEAC Football Predicted Order of Finish/Preseason Players of the Year

(The predicted order of finish, preseason players of the year, and preseason All-MEAC teams were voted on by the league’s head football coaches and sports information directors)

Predicted Order of Finish (ranked from first place to sixth, first-place votes in parentheses)

School (First-Place Votes) Points

1. South Carolina State (8) 124

2. North Carolina Central (1) 92

3. Norfolk State 80

4. Delaware State (1) 58

5. Howard (1) 52

6. Morgan State (1) 26

Preseason Offensive Player of the Year

J.J. Davis-Norfolk State

Preseason Defensive Player of the Year

Jeblonski Green, Jr.- South Carolina State

