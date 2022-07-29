SC Lottery
TRAFFIC ALERT: Highway 52 in St. Stephen area closed after 3-vehicle crash

It happened near Colonel Maham Drive and involved three vehicles, two of which were 18-wheelers.
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 4:03 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The St. Stephen Police Department says Highway 52 in the Saint Stephen area is shut down following a crash Friday afternoon.

It happened near Colonel Maham Drive and involved three vehicles, two of which were 18-wheelers.

The highway will be closed for hours, according to Police Chief Lee Wadford. Motorists are asked to avoid the area.

There is no official word yet on any injuries; however, a medical helicopter has been called in to assist.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the incident.

Other agencies are also working the scene, including Berkeley County EMS, Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office, St. Stephen Police Department and North Berkeley Fire.

