Traffic being diverted near Don Holt bridge following crash with injuries

The crash has caused lanes to be blocked near the Don Holt bridge.
The crash has caused lanes to be blocked near the Don Holt bridge.(Ashley Meyer)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 10:35 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department says I-526 eastbound at Clements Ferry Road is currently closed because of a crash involving multiple vehicles and injuries.

The crash has caused lanes to be blocked near the Don Holt bridge.

Police say traffic is being diverted, and motorists should expect delays.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

