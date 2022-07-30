SC Lottery
Deputies: 1 dead after early-morning bar shooting in Walterboro

Deputies responded to the Sure Shots Pool Hall on Sniders Highway around 2:00 a.m.
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Jul. 30, 2022 at 6:10 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCSC) - The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office says a man died following a shooting at a Walterboro bar Saturday morning.

At the scene, they found a Colleton County man suffering from “multiple gunshot wounds.”

The Colleton Fire-Rescue took the man to a hospital for treatment. He died a short time later, deputies say.

There is no official word yet on what led up to the shooting. The sheriff’s office says the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call CRIME STOPPERS or 843-549-2211.

The Colleton County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the name of the victim.

