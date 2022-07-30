1 dead after vehicle hit tree, overturned and caught on fire in Georgetown Co.

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a Saturday morning crash that left one person dead.

It happened on Kent Road near Feather Drive at 9:45 a.m. That is near where Andrews and Georgetown meet.

An SUV traveling east on Kent Road went off the left side of the road and hit a ditch and then a tree, according to Master Trooper Brandon Bolt.

After hitting the tree, the SUV overturned and caught on fire, Bolt said.

The driver of the vehicle died; there were no passengers.

The Georgetown County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the name of the victim.

