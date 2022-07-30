SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

1 dead after vehicle hit tree, overturned and caught on fire in Georgetown Co.

It happened on Kent Road near Feather Drive at 9:45 a.m. That is near where Andrews and...
It happened on Kent Road near Feather Drive at 9:45 a.m. That is near where Andrews and Georgetown meet.(AP)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Jul. 30, 2022 at 3:48 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a Saturday morning crash that left one person dead.

It happened on Kent Road near Feather Drive at 9:45 a.m. That is near where Andrews and Georgetown meet.

An SUV traveling east on Kent Road went off the left side of the road and hit a ditch and then a tree, according to Master Trooper Brandon Bolt.

After hitting the tree, the SUV overturned and caught on fire, Bolt said.

The driver of the vehicle died; there were no passengers.

The Georgetown County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the name of the victim.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The North Charleston Police Department says the intersection of Rivers Avenue at Cosgrove...
Rivers Ave. at Cosgrove Ave. back open following deadly crash
Police say the husband of a 70-year-old woman returned home to find she had been mauled to...
Husband finds 70-year-old wife killed by family dog
A 7-year-old boy reported missing in Texas Thursday was found dead in a washing machine.
7-year-old reported missing in Texas found dead inside washing machine
It happened on Highway 52 near Colonel Maham Drive on Friday at 1:15 p.m.
Troopers: 1 dead, 4 injured in Highway 52 crash involving 18-wheelers
Chief Deputy Coroner Darnell Hartwell says Micah Rump, 18, from Ridgeville, died at the scene...
Coroner IDs 18-year-old killed in Berkeley Co. crash

Latest News

Source: Live 5
Coroner IDs victims of deadly Rivers Ave. crash
A man from Moncks Corner is among two people hurt in a deadly early-morning collision in...
Moncks Corner man among 2 injured in Orangeburg County fatal crash
The proposed program would start in the Eastside neighborhood on the peninsula. The city said...
Proposed Charleston ordinance aims to cut down on nuisance rental properties
As of 9:07 p.m., traffic is flowing again on the Westmoreland bridge, which connects North...
FIRST ALERT: Traffic cleared up on Westmoreland bridge, crews responded to vehicle on fire