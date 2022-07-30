Coroner IDs victims of deadly Rivers Ave. crash

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified the victims of a deadly crash at the intersection of Rivers Avenue and Cosgrove Avenue early Friday morning.

Debora Page, 62, from John’s Island, and Jo’siah Fragier, 4, from North Charleston both died from their injuries sustained in the crash, Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal said.

Officers responded to the intersection around 8:30 a.m. to a crash that involved 3 vehicles, according to police spokesman Harve Jacobs.

In total, 2 were killed and another 3 were injured in the crash.

