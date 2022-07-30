FIRST ALERT: Traffic backed up on I-526E near Westmoreland bridge
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 8:11 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Transportation cameras are showing a massive slowdown on I-526 eastbound Friday night.
As of 8:06 p.m., vehicles are at a standstill just before the Westmoreland bridge, which connects North Charleston and West Ashley.
There is no official word yet on what is causing the traffic jam.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
