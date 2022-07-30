Moncks Corner man among 2 injured in Orangeburg County fatal crash

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A man from Moncks Corner is among two people hurt in a deadly early-morning collision in Orangeburg County, according to Master Trooper Brandon Bolt of the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The collision happened around 1:15 a.m. on US Highway 178 near Holstein Road about 1 mile east of Bowman, Bolt said.

Authorities say a Toyota Corolla was traveling west on US Highway 178 when it crossed the center of the roadway and hit a Chevy pickup truck head-on that was traveling east.

The driver of the Toyota died on the scene, Bolt said, while a passenger of that car was taken to a hospital by EMS.

The driver of the pickup truck, who was from Moncks Corner, was also taken to a hospital by EMS.

The Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office has not yet identified the deceased driver.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the collision.

