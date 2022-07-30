More heat this weekend with showers and storms!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A cold front will approach the area today and will stall nearby. This front will increase our chance of showers and storms this afternoon and evening, especially in our northern counties. Any storm could contain frequent lightning, heavy rain, and gusty winds. Look for more heat as well with highs in the mid 90s and heat index values around 105 to 110. At the beaches, highs will be near 90 degrees. Next week we will stay in the 90s with a few scattered showers and thunderstorms possible each day.

TODAY: Partly Cloudy. Scattered PM Storms. High 94, Low 80.

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy. Slight Chance of Rain. High 94, Low 79.

MONDAY: Partly Cloudy. Slight Chance of Rain. High 95, Low 79.

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 95, Low 78.

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 94, Low 78.

