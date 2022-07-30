Proposed Charleston ordinance aims to cut down on nuisance rental properties

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The City of Charleston is considering a new program to rein in nuisance rental properties, and that can mean anything from weed-filled yards, trash and noise complaints.

The proposed program would start in the Eastside neighborhood on the peninsula. The city said the neighborhood has around 900 long-term rental properties and has the most nuisance calls per rental unit in the area.

“It would be a database of all rental properties who are permitted,” Director of Livability and Tourism Dan Riccio said. “Anyone who owns two rentals or more would be required to obtain a business license, as well.”

Riccio said the city wants to cut down on the time it takes to resolve nuisance issues, such as trash and noise complaints.

“There are no tools we can use to be able to contact the person who is responsible and can respond or either mitigate the problem that’s occurring on their property in a timely manner,” Riccio said.

Along with the database, property owners would be required to have an inspection every five years, apply for the program with a $25 permit fee, and must have a contact person living within 30 miles of Charleston.

Art Halvorson owns three long-term rental properties in Eastside and is skeptical about the proposed ordinance.

“It sounds like a blanket response to some isolated problems they’re having,” Halvorson said. “How can these problems be so big? I haven’t heard from them in a long time.”

Halvorson also said creating such a tool is not necessary.

“It doesn’t seem they would need that because they know who I am,” Halvorson said. “They know who owns the properties. They have a database. It’s called the property records, and so they can find me if they want to send me a citation already in the mail or call me.”

Riccio said some rentals in the city are listed under LLCs and contacting the owner can be a wild goose chase.

He said the end goal of the program is to improve the safety of neighbors and their quality of life.

“The neighbors will tell us,” Riccio said. “If their quality of life improves because of this process, then that’s an indicator that the program is going and be successful.”

The proposed ordinance will be discussed at the next city council meeting. The city said if the program is successful, then they will possibly expand to more neighborhoods.

The city also said the proposed program would establish a penalty system similar to a driver’s license. If an owner accrues too many points, then their license could be revoked.

People who know of a problem property can report the issue to the city’s livability department.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.